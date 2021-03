Valul trei COVID lovește Germania și Franța: Merkel amenință că va impune măsuri dure, medicii din Paris se tem de „o catastrofă”

epa09103424 People take a walk along the Quay of the Seine river in Paris, France, 28 March 2021. French Prime Minister Castex on 18 March announced additional lockdown restrictions in 16 regions of France, including Paris and the surrounding Ile-de-France region in the greater Paris region, as the country enters the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT