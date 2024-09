A woman with a fan in El Retiro park during a second heat wave, July 23, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. A second heat wave arrives today to the Peninsula and affects much of the country until Thursday, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (ºC), as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) that has issued a special warning of adverse phenomena. Photo by Jesus Hellin/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM