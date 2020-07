VIDEO| China se pregătește să deschidă cea mai mare insulă turistică creată de om. Proiectul, supranumit “Dubaiul Chinei”, a costat miliarde de dolari

After 8 years construction, Ocean Flower Island, the artificial archipelago off the north coast of Danzhou in Hainan is to open as scheduled. Ocean Flower Island, or Sea Flower Island, is an under-construction, artificial archipelago located off the north coast of Danzhou, Hainan, China, west of the Yangpu Peninsula. The project, being built by the Evergrande Group, will consist of three independent islets with a total area of 381 hectares (940 acres). The project has received an investment of 160 billion RMB (US$24 billion) and is scheduled for completion in 2020.