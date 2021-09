18-09-2021 Venice - Italy Parade in Venice on the Grand Canal of the Violin of Noah, the floating sculpture by Livio De Marchi, with craftsmen and a quartet of musicians on board. A tribute to post-pandemic resurgence and covid victims. In the picture: a moment of the parade.,Image: 632763293, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights Except China, France, and Italy ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia