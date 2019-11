epa07683429 Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila gives a TV interview at the end of the Social Democracy Party (PSD) Extraordinary Congress, after she was elected the party leader, in Bucharest, Romania, 29 June 2019. Dancila obtained 2,828 votes out of a total of 3,961 party members present at the congress, and became the female party leader. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT