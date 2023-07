In this photo provided by The Federation Council of The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation Press Service, lawmakers of Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation attend a session in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The upper house of Russia's parliament has unanimously approved a bill outlawing gender-affirming procedures and sent the measure to President Vladimir Putin to be signed into law.,Image: 790283737, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout - Government Produced AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE FEDERATION COUNCIL OF THE FEDERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION MANDATORY CREDIT., Model Release: no, Pictured: Vladimir Putin