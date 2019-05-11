Jennifer Aniston, topless la 50 de ani. A pozat pentru o revistă celebră

Recomandari
Jennifer Aniston arată impecabil. Are un trup foarte bine lucrat, pe care nu ezită să-l arate în ținute sumare. În ediția din iunie/iulie a revistei Harper´s Bazaar este mai sexy ca niciodată. În imaginea respectivă, vedeta hollywoodiană este îmbrăcată într-o pereche de pantaloni scurți, de culoare neagră, în timp ce în partea de sus a corpului nu poartă absolut nimic, acoeprindu-și sânii cu o mână.
La 50 de ani, actrița se poate lăuda cu o siluetă de invidiat și cu un trup cu forme perfecte.
View this post on Instagram
”I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them—no matter what age you are—is important. There shouldnt be any kind of shame or discomfort around it.” #JenniferAniston gives us the naked truth in the June/July 2019 issue. The actress sits down with her #FirstLadies co-star #TigNotaro to talk about turning 50. Link in bio to read the full interview. Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @mrchrismcmillan Makeup by @angelalevinmakeup Manicure by @miwanails Aniston wears @hermes, @levian_jewelry & @gianvitorossi
View this post on Instagram
Introducing our June/July 2019 cover star, #JenniferAniston! The actress opens up about fame, #Friends and why shell never give up on love. Tap the link in bio to see the story before it hits newsstands on May 21. Editor in Chief @glendabailey Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @mrchrismcmillan Makeup by @angelalevinmakeup Manicure by @miwanails Aniston wears @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello and @vancleefarpels
Jennifer Aniston este una dintre cele mai apreciate vedete de la Hollywood, cu o carieră impresionantă în spate. În plan personal, vcedeta a fost căsătorită de două ori. Între anii 2000 și 2005, aceasta a format un cuplu cu Brad Pitt. Din anul 2015 până în 2017, aceasta a fost măritată cu Justin Theroux.
FOTO: Hepta
