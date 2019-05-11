Jennifer Aniston, topless la 50 de ani. A pozat pentru o revistă celebră

View this post on Instagram

”I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them—no matter what age you are—is important. There shouldnt be any kind of shame or discomfort around it.” #JenniferAniston gives us the naked truth in the June/July 2019 issue. The actress sits down with her #FirstLadies co-star #TigNotaro to talk about turning 50. Link in bio to read the full interview. Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @mrchrismcmillan Makeup by @angelalevinmakeup Manicure by @miwanails Aniston wears @hermes, @levian_jewelry & @gianvitorossi