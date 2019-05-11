MENIU CAUTĂ
Jennifer Aniston, topless la 50 de ani. A pozat pentru o revistă celebră
Celebra actriță americană Jennifer Aniston a pozat topless pentru o cunoscută revistă. Vedeta hollywoodiană arată extraordina de bine la 50 de ani.

Jennifer Aniston arată impecabil. Are un trup foarte bine lucrat, pe care nu ezită să-l arate în ținute sumare. În ediția din iunie/iulie a revistei Harper´s Bazaar este mai sexy ca niciodată. În imaginea respectivă, vedeta hollywoodiană este îmbrăcată într-o pereche de pantaloni scurți, de culoare neagră, în timp ce în partea de sus a corpului nu poartă absolut nimic, acoeprindu-și sânii cu o mână.

La 50 de ani, actrița se poate lăuda cu o siluetă de invidiat și cu un trup cu forme perfecte.

 

Jennifer Aniston este una dintre cele mai apreciate vedete de la Hollywood, cu o carieră impresionantă în spate. În plan personal, vcedeta a fost căsătorită de două ori. Între anii 2000 și 2005, aceasta a format un cuplu cu Brad Pitt. Din anul 2015 până în 2017, aceasta a fost măritată cu Justin Theroux.

