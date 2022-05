Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague. 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022,Image: 683852215, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Point de Vue Out, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia