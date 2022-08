Melisa Raouf, 20. A politics student has reached the final of Miss England after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear at the pageant make-up free in the competition's 94 year history. See SWNS story SWMRbeauty. Melisa Raouf, 20, of Battersea, south London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty at the Miss England semi-finals on Monday (22/8). She decided to appear bare-faced on the catwalk without any make-up in the hope of inspiring other women to embrace their natural look and to promote inner beauty. Melisa will now take part in the Miss England final on October 17 at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Coventry. She said: “If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that’s what makes every individual unique.”,Image: 716383164, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is not available for use at a stock rate unless with prior agreement. This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no