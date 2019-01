View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the first #FitnessFriday of 2019! This years theme is FINDING THE WARRIOR WITHIN ! Last year was a blast, but this year were going to challenge ourselves and you to work even harder. Whether your warrior is in full bloom or if its hidden deep inside, we all have one! This week, Peter and I share a video we made recently where our warriors came to out to play. Having a few combat skills and practicing a martial art can not only be life changing but life saving. Today in stories, we show you 3 techniques to help your warrior shine? – ? directed by @markozaror, cinematography by @tonydtv