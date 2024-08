David Popovici, of Romania, poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France.,Image: 893854403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: David Popovici