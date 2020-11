epa08841530 (FILE) - Argentinean national soccer team head coach Diego Maradona (R) hugs his forward Lionel Messi (L) during their team's training session in Pretoria, South Africa, 10 June 2010 (re-issued on 25 November 2020). Diego Maradona has died after a heart attack, media reports claimed on 25 November 2020. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV