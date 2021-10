epa09383021 British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas greets third placed Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) of Red Bull Racing at parc ferme after taking the pole position in the qualifying session of Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 31 July 2021. The Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary will take place on 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVID W CERNY / POOL