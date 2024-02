La 57 de ani, legendarul pugilist Mike Tyson revine în ring. Va boxa cu „luptătorul preferat al lui Putin”, într-o gală în Arabia Saudită

File photo dated June 7, 2005 of Boxer Champion Mike Tyson trains in Washington, DC, USA. Mike Tyson recently revealed that he is at his lowest weight since he was 18 as Roy Jones Jr labelled Tyson and himself as “freaks”. These two boxing legends will temporarily come out of retirement on November 28 for an eight-round exhibition fight against one another. Photo by Olivier Douliery/ABACAPRESS.COM