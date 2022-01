epa09668648 (FILE) Novak Djokovic of Serbia lifts the Norman Brooks Challenge Cup after winning his Men's singles finals match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day 14 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 21 February 2021 (re-isssued 05 January 2022). Novak Djokovic was denied entry to Australia after his visa was refused amid a vaccine exemption row. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT