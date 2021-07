Jul 30, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Maria Isabel Perez (ESP), left, Blessing Okagbare (NGR) , center, and Tynia Gaither (BAH), right, compete in the women's 100m preliminary round 1, heat 6 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.,Image: 624247249, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia