September 25, 2022, Berlin, Berlin, Germany: The 48th BMW Berlin Marathon proved to be one for the history books as ideal conditions saw remarkable records set in the women’s and men’s events..Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya ran the 26.2 mile distance in an incredible 2:01:09 hours to post a world record, while 2:15:37 for Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia significantly improved the women’s course record. The elite runners were followed by 45,000 competitors..From the word go, 37-year-old Kipchoge left no-one in any doubt that he is in great form and the two-time Olympic champion completed the first half of the race in under an hour. He was unable to maintain this speed all the way to the finish line, but the timer on the BMW i4 pace car stopped at 2:01:09 hours – exactly half a minute quicker than Kipchoge’s previous world record time at the 2018 event. The Kenyan runner has now triumphed four times in Berlin and shares the title of record winner with Ethiopia’s Haile Gebrselassie..“The fans along the route in Berlin are the best, it was wonderful to be running here again. Of course, I am overjoyed with my time – and very pleased with my preparations and my team, as I would never have managed it without them,” said Kipchoge, who had another message to send: “Let’s all keep running. Together, there is nothing we cannot achieve.”.The performance given by Ethopia’s Assefa was also impressive. The 28-year-old had started the race as an outsider with a personal best of 2:34:01, before running the race of her life to win in 2:15:37 hours. This result pulverised the previous course record (2:18:11, by Gladys Cherono of Kenya) and was the third-fastest time ever run by a woman in the marathon..Assefa was followed by Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) and Tigist Abayechew (ETH) in second and third places, while the men's podium was completed by Mark Korir (KEN) and Tadu Abate (ETH). The best German runner in (Cred