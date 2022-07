epa10068960 People walk along the Southbank with The Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in the background in London, Britain, 13 July 2022. The Office For National Statistics (ONS) has reported that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in May has grown by 0.5 percent after a decline in April of 0.2 percent. This growth was attributed to services, manufacturing and construction, however, there are concerns that this will not continue due to the cost of living crisis and growing inflation. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN