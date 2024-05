Palestinians inspect the rubble of Al-Bashir mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the Cental of Gaza Strip town of Dair EL-Balah on April 02, 2024. Photo by Majdi Fathi apaimages//APAIMAGES_020424_Dair_EL-Balah_00(2)/Credit:Majdi Fathi apaimages/SIPA. Profimedia Images