August 25, 2021, London, UK, UK: London, UK. Nassima Larbi, a NHS vaccinator, administers the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to 23 year old Yasary Alcantara Asencio at a vaccination centre in Tottenham, north London. According to the Zoe Covid study, protection provided by two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines starts to wane within six months. (Credit Image: © Dinendra Haria/London News Pictures via ZUMA Press Wire)