A farm tractor is seen fallen in a pond in Ghatampur area of Kanpur, 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the state capital of Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Oct.1, 2022. Twenty-six people, most of them women and children, were killed when a farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with people overnight overturned and fell into a pond in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said Sunday.