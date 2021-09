epa09411209 Medical staffs wear full protective suits treat a patient at the I.C.U coronavirus Covid-19 department at Ziv Hospital, in the northern city of Zefat, Israel, 12 August 2021. Israel launched a campaign to offer a third Covid-19 vaccine dose for people over 60 who received a second shot at least five months ago after infections were reportedly increasing in the country. According to reports, the number of infections in Israel rose above 6,000 per day. And over 400 patients are hospitalized in critical condition. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI