November 21, 2023, Valencia, Spain: Several people hold a banner with the slogan: 'Stop killing journalists' during a rally of the Unio de Periodistes Valencians in defense of press freedom and the right to information in Valencia, Spain. The Unio de Periodistes Valencians has called this rally under the slogan 'Stop Killing Journalists' to demand the Israeli army guarantee the safety of journalists who are working in the Gaza Strip and to allow the entry of the international press, as well as to ask the Spanish media for a dignified and rigorous coverage of the conflict / Profimedia Images