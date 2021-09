Activitățile economice se vor închide la ora 18 în localitățile cu incidență peste 4 la mie

epa08820368 A restaurant employee closes the space at 1pm, curfew time, during the state of emergency curfew as part of the covid-19 containment measures in Lisbon, Portugal, 14 November 2020. With 191 municipalities at risk in Portugal, the government has decreed the closure of all shops and restaurants from 1 pm to 8 am on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to the mandatory confinement for the entire population of municipalities at risk. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS