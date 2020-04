epa08392649 (FILE) - Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor poses for photographers during the photocall of his upcoming movie '102 Not Out' in Mumbai, India, 19 April 2018 (reissued 30 April 2020). According to media reports, Kapoor died at a hospital in Mumbai on 30 April. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The news broke just one day after another Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan, had passed away. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI