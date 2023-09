The leader of the PP and candidate for the Presidency of the Government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, greets during the second vote of the investiture of the leader of the Popular Party, in the Congress of Deputies, on September 29, 2023, in Madrid (Spain). The president of the PP and candidate to the Government was submitted last September 27 to the vote of his candidacy in 'first round' for his investiture, but, as he did not achieve the required absolute majority (176 deputies), with 178 noes and 172 yeses, the second vote is held today. Today an absolute majority is not necessary, a simple majority would suffice, that is to say, more votes in favor of his investiture than against. SEPTEMBER 29;2023 Profimedia Images