MAE: Alertă de călătorie în Italia, după ce bucăți din ghețarul Planpincieux riscă să se prăbușească

epaselect epa07885471 A tourist takes a picture of the Planpinceux glacier on the Mont Blanc, threatening the village of Planpinceux, which was evacuated as a precaution for fears of an imminent landslide of the glacier, in Valle d'Aosta, northwest Italy, 01 October 2019. Last night there was a collapse of about 5,000 cubic meters. Italian authorities on 24 September have warned of a potential collapse of the Planpincieux Glacier, and preventatively ordered the closure of the roads in the Val Ferret and evacuated mountain huts on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO DALLE LUCHE