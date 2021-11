epaselect epa07214482 German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves at the end of her speech during the 31st Party Congress of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Hamburg, Germany, 07 December 2018. At the party congress, a new party leader is to be elected. Associated with the new party leader is the debate over the fundamental political orientation of the CDU after Chancellor Merkel will no longer hold this office. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN