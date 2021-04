epa09116715 A man passes a sign advertising the opening of a barbers on April 12 in London, Britain, 05 April 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that everyone in England is to be given access to two rapid coronavirus tests a week from Friday 09 April 2021. is also expected to to sign off the next stage of easing the lockdown from 12 April 2012. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL