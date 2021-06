An injured resident of Togoga, a village about 20km west of Mekele, arrives on a stretcher to the Ayder referral hospital in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 23, 2021, a day after a deadly airstrike on a market in Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region, where a seven-month-old conflict surged again. Witnesses and medical personnel said dozens were killed or wounded at a busy market in Togoga town on June 22, 2021, as ballot counting was underway across much of the rest of the country following June 21's national election.,Image: 617490027, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia