Agents of the national police collect the tools after the lifting of the body of the sacristan, on January 25, 2023 in Algeciras, Cadiz (Andalusia, Spain). The sacristan of the Church of La Palma in Algeciras has died and the priest of the Church of San Isidro in Algeciras has been injured after an attack in different churches, in which there may be several more wounded, as confirmed to Europa Press by police sources. JANUARY 25;2023