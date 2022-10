A gunman opened fire at a nursery killing at least 20 people including children and adults in Thailand this afternoon. Dozens of bodies covered in blood were scattered across the floor and in the grounds outside the Child Care Center Uthai Sawan Subdistrict Administrative Organization in Nong Bua Lam Phu province in the far north of the country.,Image: 728497357, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no