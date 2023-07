ATTICA, GREECE - JULY 17: Smoke rises as firefighters extinguish a house burning during a wildfire in southeast Attica in Lagonisi, Greece on 17, July 2023. Fire fighting forces battling a blaze that broke out on Monday in the Kouvaras area in Attica were further reinforced on Monday afternoon, while a warning was sent via the emergency number 112 to evacuate several settlements in southeast Attica. Dimitris Lampropoulos / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM