epa08197100 An ambulance believed to carry a Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger infected by the coronavirus leaves the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 06 February 2020. The cruise ship with around 3,700 passengers on board docked in the morning to restock supplies. According to latest media reports, 10 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A total number of 20 people from the ship have been infected by the coronavirus rising the number of infections to 45 in Japan. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES