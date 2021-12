epa09578696 An aerial view of uninhabited houses covered in ashes and lava due to the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption La Laguna, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 12 November 2021. After 55 days of volcanic activity, scientists continue to study the evolution of the volcano if the increase of activity is something occasional or it means the eruption is increasing once again after it had shown signs of decreasing activity. EPA-EFE/Jesus Diges