June 6, 2021, Taipei, Taiwan: U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft landed at Taipei Shongshan Airport..The United States will donate 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan as part of the country's plan to share millions of jabs globally. Three US Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sulivan and Chris Coons, visited Taiwan on Sunday (June 6th), by taking the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III freighter, rather than a private jet as is generally the case for senior U.S. visitors, which showed the US's commitment to Taiwan as it faces its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began and a shortage of vaccines.