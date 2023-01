epa09911864 Guardia Civil officers stand guard outside a house during a search operation in Ceuta, Spain, 27 April 2022. The search was part of a major operation against drug trafficking in the Strait of Gibraltar. Some 20 people have been arrested so far with several tons of hashish seized. Searches have also taken place in the Spanish towns of Campo de Gibraltar and Los Barrios. EPA-EFE/Reduan Dris ATTENTION EDITORS: FACES PIXELATED AT SOURCE TO COMPLY WITH SPANISH PRIVACY LAWS