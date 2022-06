epa09029717 Staff of the Pasteur Institute in protective suits collect blood samples for serological tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing laboratory in Tunis, Tunisia, 22 February 2021. Director of Institut Pasteur Hechmi Louzir told the media that more than sixty tests have been carried out to discover the new strain of Coronavirus, detected in Tunisia on 20 February. He also explained that the analysis that have been carried out have so far not proven a specific risk for this variable strain, either in terms of symptoms or speed of spread. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA