Ferrari Press Agency Ref 9241 Wing 1 24/05/2018 See Ferrari text Picture credit: Boeing Aerospace giant Boeing has been cleared to install folding wing-tips for what will be he world's largest twin-engine jet.The 777x airline will have a wingspan of 235 feet / 71.6 metres which means , it needs the foldable tips to be able to park at normal airport gates. The folding wing tips make up a total of 23 feet / seven metres of the wing span and have now been approved by US regulators.The aircraft is not due to take to the air for the first time until 2019.As part of the US Federal Aviation Authority approval, Boeing must create a completely new series of 'special conditions' for aircraft design standards around the new f wings. These conditions include having multiple automatic warning systems that can notify pilots if they're taking off with the tips still folded.Boeing also has to prove that the wingtips can't be accidentally unlocked during flight and that no 'force or torque' can unlock the hinges. The wings must also be able to withstand wind gusts as high as 75 miles per hour on the ground.Boeing has to also have a process for replacing lights on the foldable segments of the wing. Boeing has referred to the 777X as the largest and most efficient twin-engine jet in the world.The 777X, will be available in two models.The 777-8 will be able to carry up to 375 passengers while the 777-9 can hold upo to 425. The firm is currently building the first of the jetliners in a factory north of Seattle in the USA.The aircraft has larger windows, wider cabins and new lighting in a twin-aisle configuration.The wings are made out of carbon-fibre composites, making them lighter and stronger than the typical aluminium material. But in order for the massive wings to work, Boeing had to make sure they could fit into traditional airport gates. Boeing’s 777x chief project engineer Terry Beezhold said: “For that reason, we developed the folding wingtip, so that in flight we can