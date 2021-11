epa09114920 Staff members of a mobile polling station wearing protective suits carry a mobile ballot box at Pirogov Hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, 04 April 2021. Bulgaria is holding a parliamentary election on 04 April amid a surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases. Despite criticisms, the GERB party led by incumbent Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is leading the polls and is expected to win another four-year term. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV