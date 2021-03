Carantină totală de Paște, în Italia. Ce măsuri intră în vigoare

epa09068533 A view of the city center amid the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Bari, southern Italy, 11 March 2021. At 7 pm the commercial activities lowered the shutters in Bari: the new municipal ordinance which is in force from today orders the closure of all retail activities from 7pm. The ordinance was necessary to avoid the risk of gatherings and also provides for a ban on the take-away of food and drinks from 6 pm for all catering activities. EPA-EFE/DONATO FASANO