FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a news conference at the Italian Senate, in Rome. Five conservative cardinals are challenging Pope Francis to affirm Catholic teaching on homosexuality and female ordination. They've asked him to respond ahead of a big Vatican meeting where such hot-button issues are up for debate. The cardinals on Monday published five questions they submitted to Francis, known as “dubia." Profimedia Images