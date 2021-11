epa09611007 The Grand Foyer during a press preview of the 2021 holiday decor at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 November 2021. According to First Lady Jill Biden's office, the theme for the 2021 White House holiday season is 'Gifts from the Heart.' Approximately 6,000 feet of ribbon, over 300 candles, and over 10,000 ornaments were used this year to decorate the White House. There are also 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO