epa01486797 An armoured personnel carrier with Russian soldiers moves on a road outside the town of Zugdidi (350 km from Tbilisi), Georgia, 13 September 2008. Russian soldiers withdraw checkpoints in the Poti - Senaki corridor and leave Georgian territory two days ahead of schedule. Russian President Dmitry Medvedev pledged to pull out all troops from the security zones by 01 October in peace talks with French President Nicolas Sarkozy on 08 September 2008. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE