Ce teritorii a pierdut Rusia în regiunea Kursk, care a fost atacată în forță de armata ucraineană. Harta cuceririlor Kievului

Ukrainian servicemen drive Soviet-made T-64 tanks in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on August 11, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia on August 11 acknowledged Ukrainian troops had pierced deep into the Kursk border region in an offensive that a top official in Ukraine said aimed to "destabilise" Russia and "stretch" its forces.,Image: 897883843, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no