epa10187460 A screenshot taken from a video handout made available by Vigili Del Fuoco (Italy?s national firefighting and rescue service) shows firefighters during a rescue operation following an overnight rain bomb in Senigallia, Ancona province, central Italy, early 16 September 2022. At least seven people died following flash floods due to rain bombs and heavy winds in the province of Ancona. EPA-EFE/VIGILI DEL FUOCO HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES