Ce urmează pentru William, Harry și ceilalți membri ai Casei Regale după diagnosticul de cancer primit de Regele Charles

Ferrari Press Agency Funeral 1 Ref 14234 19/09/2022 Pictures must credit: BBC The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London. OPS: The queen's body is taken from t Westminster Abbey at the end of the abbey by gun carriage to Wellington Arch. There it was transferred to a hearse for the drive to Windsor Castle where she was due to be laid to rest. The gun carriage was followed on foot by her four children , King Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward and grandchildren including Prince William and Prince Harry . Followng behind in cars were William and Kate's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte sharing a car with Camilla and Kate. Picture supplied by Ferrari