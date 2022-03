epa09792462 People wait in a hall at Kyiv Main Railway Station as they try to flee from Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 28 February 2022. Thousands of people desperately trying to leave Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which has been under Russian military assault. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY