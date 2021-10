epa09401153 People wearing protective face masks walk during an evening rush hour amid the coronavirus pandemic in Beijing, China, 06 August 2021. China's National Health Commission reported 80 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for 05 August. The coronavirus outbreak, caused mainly by the Delta variant and what has now become China's worst outbreak in more than a year, was first detected on 20 July among airport cleaning staff in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, and has already infected more than 500 people and spread to over two dozen cities including Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged, and the capital Beijing. Since the Delta outbreak began spreading across China, the authorities have imposed lockdowns of some residential areas, Covid-19 mass testing, domestic travel restrictions, as well as international travel restrictions for its residents, allowing Chinese people to leave the country only under certain conditions. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY