Cine este Maia Sandu, prima femeie președinte a Republicii Moldova, reformista care vrea “să scoată țara din sărăcie”

CHISINAU, MOLDOVA - NOVEMBER 15, 2020: The leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, presidential candidate Maia Sandu outside her campaign office after the announcement of preliminary results of the second round of the 2020 Moldovan presidential election. According to the Moldovan Central Election Commission, with 96% of the ballots processed, Maia Sandu is leading with 52.47% of the votes, followed by incumbent president Igor Dodon with 47.25%. Valery Sharifulin/TASS,Image: 569141510, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no